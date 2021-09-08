SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $369.57

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $369.57 and last traded at $367.56, with a volume of 4406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.99 and a 200-day moving average of $307.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

