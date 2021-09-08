ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur Sells 19,032 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ScanSource stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. 106,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

