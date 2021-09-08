Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after purchasing an additional 167,782 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 224,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.