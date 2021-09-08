Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.43% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

