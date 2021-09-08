Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Science Applications International worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 421,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 202,305 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,936,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

