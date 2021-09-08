Scotiabank Boosts Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$205.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.60.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. Kinaxis has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $167.25.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.