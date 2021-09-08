Scotiabank Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$205.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$204.00.

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 72,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,708. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$175.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.45. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9,630.95. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$223.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total transaction of C$226,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,421,484.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total value of C$672,864.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$786,027.56. Insiders sold 19,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,086 over the last three months.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

