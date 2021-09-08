ScPrime (SCP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,063.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $14,063.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00134321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00195047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002908 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,346,421 coins and its circulating supply is 37,662,810 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

