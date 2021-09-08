Scry.info (DDD) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $46,362.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

