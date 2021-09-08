Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce $387.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.65 million and the highest is $397.68 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.48 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,643 shares of company stock valued at $22,889,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

