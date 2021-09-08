Sean Robert Wallace Sells 300 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $22,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Robert Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

