Secret (SCRT) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003779 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $116.70 million and $3.63 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.91 or 0.00439894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.41 or 0.00937519 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

