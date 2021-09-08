Sei Investments Co. Acquires 17,887 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

