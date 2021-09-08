Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,453 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

FFIV opened at $202.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.54. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,119. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.