Sei Investments Co. Buys 41,155 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,155 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27.

