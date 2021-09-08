Sei Investments Co. Buys 43,729 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,729 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

