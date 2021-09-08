Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,996 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $193.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.