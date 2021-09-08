Sei Investments Co. Buys 62,166 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,166 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of ChampionX worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

