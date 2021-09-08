Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,657 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of InMode worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

INMD opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $138.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.