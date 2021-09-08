Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,099 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of SLM worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $473,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $970,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

