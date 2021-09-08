Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Teradata worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.