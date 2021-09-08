Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,694 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 146,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMAB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

