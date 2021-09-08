Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Textron worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

