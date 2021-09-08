Sei Investments Co. Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

