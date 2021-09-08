Sei Investments Co. Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Whirlpool by 9.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

WHR stock opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.