Sei Investments Co. Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Juniper Networks worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,641,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,641 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

