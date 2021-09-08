Sei Investments Co. Has $10.64 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Leslie’s worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,209,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

