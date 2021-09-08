Sei Investments Co. Has $10.81 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after buying an additional 229,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,395,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

