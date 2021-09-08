Sei Investments Co. Has $10.83 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VYM stock opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

