Sei Investments Co. Has $10.92 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Genpact worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Genpact by 138.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $20,937,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

