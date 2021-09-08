Sei Investments Co. Has $10.96 Million Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Autohome worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Autohome by 145.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2,327.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 44.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

