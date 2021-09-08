Sei Investments Co. Has $11.08 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after purchasing an additional 79,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,002,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 186,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,175. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $806.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.43 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

