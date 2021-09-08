Sei Investments Co. Has $11.17 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.