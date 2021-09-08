Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,400 shares of company stock worth $32,609,620 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.