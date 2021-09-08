Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of Renewable Energy Group worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.