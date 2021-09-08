Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Fabrinet worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FN opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $106.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

