Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,370 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 154.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 214,623 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUS opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

