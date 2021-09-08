Sei Investments Co. Purchases 21,629 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Bentley Systems worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion and a PE ratio of 95.97. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

