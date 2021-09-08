Sei Investments Co. Purchases 317,324 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4,272.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Rayonier worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Rayonier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

