Sei Investments Co. Purchases 36,213 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Open Lending worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Open Lending by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

