Sei Investments Co. Purchases 48,805 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.70.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

