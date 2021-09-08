Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Balchem worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balchem stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $92.60 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

