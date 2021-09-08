Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Cboe Global Markets worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

