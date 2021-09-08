Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

