Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,224 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Landstar System worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

