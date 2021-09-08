Sei Investments Co. Sells 50,358 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,358 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $327,931.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,036.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 752,878 shares of company stock valued at $88,346,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.