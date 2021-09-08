Sei Investments Co. Sells 69,142 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Qurate Retail worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 3,907.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,403 shares of company stock worth $5,431,179. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

