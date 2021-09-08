Sei Investments Co. Sells 94,506 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of StoneCo worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. cut their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

