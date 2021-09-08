Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Atkore worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,142,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

