Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Select Medical worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

